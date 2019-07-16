As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Declined, Skytop Capital Management Raised by $2.33 Million Its Holding; As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Stock Rose, Holder Narwhal Capital Management Decreased by $874,800 Its Holding

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 114.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $39.36. About 5.21 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM Korea fails to reach wage deal, edging closer to bankruptcy filing; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – EXECUTED UNSECURED $16.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY THAT AMENDS & EXTENDS GM’S EXISTING $14.5 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA; 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union; 19/04/2018 – GM Korea heads into crucial Friday deadline without labor deal; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 22/03/2018 – CS:1Q TO DATE GM ESTIMATED NET REVENUES IN LINE WITH LAST YR; 02/04/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise March 19, 2018; 05/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS SAYS ELAINE BUCKBERG WAS NAMED AS CHIEF ECONOMIST, EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 02/05/2018 – General Motors Recognizes MacLean-Fogg Component Solutions for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Narwhal Capital Management decreased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management sold 97,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,510 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34M, down from 235,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.34. About 1.79M shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has risen 3.41% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC SAYS 2018 NET INCOME AND FFO GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Sees FY18 FFO 59c/Shr-FFO 63c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties 1Q FFO 15c/Shr; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone To Board Of Directors; 19/03/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES BOOSTS DIV TO $0.065 FROM $0.06; EST. $0.06; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cousins Properties Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUZ)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management holds 15,478 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Css Il holds 61,823 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. 464,850 are owned by Logan Cap Mngmt Inc. Virtu Limited has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2.78 million shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Marathon Trading Investment Ltd Liability Company reported 0.28% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First In owns 0.03% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1,000 shares. Conning owns 22,980 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.15% or 458,488 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Lc has 0.15% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Synovus Financial reported 13,825 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.14% or 1.45 million shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Capital Lc holds 6,600 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.14% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

Narwhal Capital Management, which manages about $490.63M and $459.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 3,830 shares to 17,645 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold CUZ shares while 77 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 406.38 million shares or 1.24% more from 401.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Prtn has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ). Oberweis Asset accumulated 78,168 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 1.58M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested in 1.80M shares. Legal And General Gru Public Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.72 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 14,600 shares. Art Advisors Lc owns 0.11% invested in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) for 194,077 shares. Invesco Limited owns 3.80M shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division holds 1,293 shares. 2.23M were reported by Hsbc Plc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 74,060 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 12,800 shares. 57,559 were reported by Metropolitan Life Ins. Duff And Phelps Inv owns 6.67 million shares. American Gru Inc reported 0.04% stake.

