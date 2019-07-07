As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Value Declined, Paradigm Asset Management Co Has Upped Position; Lionstone Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Sp Plus (SP) by $1.42 Million

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc bought 50 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,150 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.67 million, up from 1,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 3.83 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM SEES 2018 SHR $5.52 – $5.82; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $6.30 – $6.60; 24/03/2018 – Waymo CEO says its tech would have handled Uber self-driving incident safely; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ORION PLANT WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD CHEVROLET BOLT EV AND SONIC AS WELL AS CRUISE AV; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE EXPECTED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – GM’s March 2022 Floating Rate Note Expected With EUR500M Deal Size; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH OVERSEAS SALES DOWN 3 PCT Y/Y; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sp Plus Corp (SP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 41,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.95% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,198 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.40 million, down from 375,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sp Plus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $762.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $33.38. About 58,441 shares traded. SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) has declined 6.38% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SP News: 22/04/2018 – DJ SP Plus Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SP); 08/03/2018 SP Plus Corporation Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q Rev $193.9M; 18/04/2018 – SP Plus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS AFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK; 02/05/2018 – SP Plus 1Q EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – SP PLUS 1Q ADJ EPS 39C, EST. 39C

Paradigm Asset Management Co Llc, which manages about $340.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3,200 shares to 63,100 shares, valued at $3.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennon (NYSE:MMC) by 1,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,820 shares, and cut its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH).

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 2.74% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.73 per share. SP’s profit will be $17.14M for 11.13 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by SP Plus Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.