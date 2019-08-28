As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Rose, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Trimmed Holding by $333,000; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Market Valuation Rose While Covington Capital Management Cut Stake

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 815,076 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Panthers GM Marty Hurney Vows Not To Trade Future First Round Pick; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES ‘MINIMAL’ IMPACT IF CHINA CUTS IMPORT TARIFFS; 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS DEAL WILL RESULT IN SOFTBANK VISION FUND OWNING 19.6 PCT EQUITY STAKE IN GM CRUISE; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +7.8 PCT Y/Y, VS +14.5 PCT IN JAN; 26/04/2018 – NAFTA autos origin rules could hurt U.S. sales and exports- study; 26/03/2018 – GM says S.Korean unit will file for bankruptcy if no union concessions by April 20 – union; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS – GM AND KDB AGREED ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL ALLOW GM KOREA TO REDUCE EXISTING DEBT BY ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 23,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 250,088 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.48M, down from 273,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 425,278 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Parkside Fin Bancorp Tru has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1,316 shares. Creative Planning invested in 101,288 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division, a Illinois-based fund reported 22,697 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.15% or 50,753 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Pcl accumulated 8.35M shares or 0.18% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fayez Sarofim And Company has 6,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 149,450 were reported by Mackenzie Corp. Capital Ww Investors holds 0.95% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 106.05 million shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 145,445 shares. First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Capital Advsr Inc Ok has 0.37% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Howe Rusling holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “What Saved General Motors Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Slowing Sales Won’t Stall General Motors’ Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Motors Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Automakers split on hybrid strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 3,859 shares to 10,327 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 2,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,318 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,246 shares. Pennsylvania invested in 0.58% or 175,805 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.21% or 108.78M shares. Covington Cap Mgmt reported 250,088 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0% or 20,100 shares. Ajo Lp invested in 0.01% or 34,110 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd holds 0.19% or 1.76 million shares. Lipe Dalton has invested 4.51% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp accumulated 1.19M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 121,276 shares. Amica Mutual reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Headinvest Lc, a Maine-based fund reported 8,459 shares. Nomura Holdings holds 0.01% or 31,931 shares in its portfolio. Northstar Asset Management Ltd Com has 36,766 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. California-based California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.18% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).