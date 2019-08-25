As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Rose, Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Increased Its Position; Botty Investors Holding In Altria Group (MO) Was Lifted

Botty Investors Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 1199.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc bought 49,177 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 53,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.10 million, up from 4,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73 million, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH TOTAL SALES DOWN 19 PCT Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – GM Recognizes ZEISS Industrial Metrology for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 31/05/2018 – Fitch Rates General Motors Financial’s Commercial Paper Program ‘F2’; 13/04/2018 – Fiat Chrysler Aims for Better Margins Than GM on Way to Payouts; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL QTR OPER LEASE ORIGINATIONS $5.7B VS $6.3B Y/Y; 23/04/2018 – GM TO INJECT 500B WON OF EMERGENCY FUNDS INTO KOREA UNIT: DAILY; 17/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 04/04/2018 – General Motors: Support Positive Trade Relationship Between U.S., China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 187,005 were reported by Mason Street. Korea Corp holds 0.17% or 1.02M shares in its portfolio. Columbia Asset Management invested in 72,387 shares. Pension Serv has 1.45 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Schroder Group has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 159,620 shares. Intrust Bankshares Na reported 24,290 shares stake. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 83.43M shares. One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Franklin Resource has 30.56M shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Nomura Holding Incorporated has 0.12% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 725,300 shares. Barry Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,466 shares. Sandy Spring State Bank has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings owns 0.19% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5.61 million shares. Psagot House holds 0.21% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 132,015 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 192,437 shares to 401,075 shares, valued at $45.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 5.07M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG).