As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lifted Position; Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Stock Value Rose While State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue Has Upped by $1.10 Million Its Holding

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue increased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 364.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue bought 1,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 2,052 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $715.13. About 6,218 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 03/04/2018 – CURTIS & DEWITTE NAMED CEOS OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP; 19/04/2018 – DJ Graham Holdings Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GHC); 21/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – INTENDS TO OFFER $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 04/05/2018 – KAPLAN INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION, WHICH CLOSED TODAY, WERE NOT RELEASED; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – NOTES, WHICH MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2026, WERE PRICED AT 100% OF PRINCIPAL AMOUNT; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 24/05/2018 – Schoology Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Justin Serrano as President; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump pick for CIA offered to withdraw; 03/04/2018 – GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP – NAMED DAVID CURTIS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF GRAHAM HEALTHCARE GROUP HOME HEALTH

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 70.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd bought 10,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 26,126 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 15,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.56. About 3.43 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 03/04/2018 – General Motors has decided to report U.S. sales at the end of each quarter instead of at the end of each month; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10; 23/04/2018 – GM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/04/2018 – GM Scraps a Standard in Sales Reporting; 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-GM banks on Chinese vehicle family to boost Brazil sales; 09/05/2018 – GM KOREA’S DEAL WITH UNION TO LEAD TO CUTS IN LABOUR COSTS BY 3.7 TRLN WON OVER THE NEXT 10 YEARS -S.KOREA; 08/03/2018 – S.Korea to offer $225 mln loan to ease hit from GM fallout, corp restructuring; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS TO INCREASE PRODUCTION OF CHEVROLET BOLT EV

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 15,952 shares to 117,581 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 9,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,229 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Bdc Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board stated it has 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Fdx Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). National Pension Ser accumulated 1.45M shares or 0.21% of the stock. Acr Alpine Cap Rech Ltd Llc holds 5.81% or 110.61 million shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability has 880,250 shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Tru Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 8,505 shares. Hm Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 5,683 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank holds 0% or 95 shares. Oakbrook Invests Lc stated it has 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). First Fin In holds 0.03% or 1,000 shares. Century Inc holds 925,166 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Midwest Savings Bank Division reported 22,697 shares. Invesco Limited reported 27.33 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.1% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, which manages about $5.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New by 8,229 shares to 62,703 shares, valued at $3.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 12,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,442 shares, and cut its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC).