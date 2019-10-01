As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Rose, Beech Hill Advisors Has Raised Position by $503,500; Borgwarner (BWA) Holder Prudential Financial Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Declined

Prudential Financial Inc decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Financial Inc sold 22,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 353,718 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.85M, down from 375,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Financial Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 1.28M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c; 11/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Hasbro, Realty Income, The Hartford Financial Services Grou; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 25/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presents Broad Product Portfolio for Combustion, Hybrid and Electric Vehicles at Auto China 2018; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 22/03/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT

Beech Hill Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beech Hill Advisors Inc bought 13,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 129,406 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.99M, up from 116,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $37.48. About 7.48M shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 07/03/2018 – Times of India: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 18/04/2018 – GM: Total of 47 Fincl Institutions From 15 Countries Participated in Broadly Syndicated Transaction; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Bosch for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 10/05/2018 – GM TO MAINTAIN ITS STAKE IN S.KOREA UNIT AT OVER 35 PCT FOR FIVE YRS FROM 2023- S.KOREA; 02/04/2018 – U.S. EPA to relax fuel efficiency standards for autos; 16/05/2018 – MIT Solve Announces General Motors Prize for Advanced Technologies; 26/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.32 –THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – New York Post: Giants’ crucial draft decision similar to the one ex-GM faced; 05/03/2018 Goldman: GM and Ford could take $1 billion hit each from the steel tariffs; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace

Prudential Financial Inc, which manages about $64.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr (NYSE:RLJ) by 254,699 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $30.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 9,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,858 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

