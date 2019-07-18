As General Mtrs Co (GM) Stock Price Declined, Skytop Capital Management Increased by $2.33 Million Its Stake; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Moab Capital Partners Increased Position by $6.59 Million as Share Price Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 83.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc bought 36,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.49M, up from 43,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 19/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $165 FROM $145; 18/05/2018 – Emergent, LLC Exclusively Awarded Small Business DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract To Provide Red Hat Solutions; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 30/05/2018 – CARAHSOFT GETS DOD BLANKET BUY PACT FOR RHT SOFTWARE, SERVICES; 19/03/2018 – Momentum Builds as New Wave of Technology Industry Leaders Join Efforts to Increase Predictability in Open Source Licensing; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Hyperconverged Infrastructure for Cloud Bridges Datacenters and Edge Deployments; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT); 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – Netronome Announces In-Box Support and Certification for its Agilio® SmartNlCs in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors

Skytop Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 114.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skytop Capital Management Llc bought 63,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skytop Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 4.51 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION TO VOTE ON TENTATIVE LABOR AGREEMENT BY APRIL 26; 26/04/2018 – GM Recognizes ZEISS Industrial Metrology for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa Market Share 9%; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST; 24/04/2018 – GM, S.Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 bln; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA IS SAID TO ASK GM TO ROLL OVER DEBT, CUT INTEREST:RTRS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.Korea’s KDB eyeing deal by April 27 to inject funds into GM Korea; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 18/04/2018 – GM’S EX-CADILLAC CHIEF CITES `PHILOSOPHICAL DIFFERENCES’

Moab Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $470.71M and $421.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 280 shares to 9,070 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Hldgs Inc by 1.70M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 315,750 shares, and cut its stake in Barings Bdc Inc.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: Highs Across The Board – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brazilian approval coming soon for IBM-Red Hat? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Red Hat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 24, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Red Hat’s Q1 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: Terms For Settling Trade Deal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 0.04% or 149,644 shares. Fil Ltd holds 1.15 million shares. Diversified Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Charles Schwab Investment Management reported 0.08% stake. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 158,249 shares. 198,879 were accumulated by Bluemountain Management Ltd. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Public Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 14,762 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3 shares. Cordasco Fincl Networks holds 0.01% or 28 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership accumulated 5,196 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). First Republic Invest Management owns 3,302 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 3,132 shares. Swedbank, Sweden-based fund reported 344,458 shares.