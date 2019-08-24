As General Mtrs Co (GM) Shares Rose, Holder American Assets Investment Management Decreased Its Position by $1.48 Million; Costco Wholesale (COST) Position Has Boosted by Ally Financial Inc

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 31/05/2018 – GM SAYS AT TIME THAT CRUISE AVS ARE READY FOR COMMERCIAL DEPLOYMENT, SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO COMPLETE SECOND TRANCHE OF $1.35 BLN; 21/03/2018 – Used Vehicle Sales Hit Record High in 2017, According to Latest Edmunds Used Car Report; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 29/05/2018 – BOXL, GM, BEDU, ECYT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA PLAN INCL $2.8B INVESTMENT IN 2 NEW VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 07/03/2018 – INDIA IS SAID LIKELY TO CUT MONSANTO GM COTTON SEED ROYALTY: ET; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ROOF MODULES FOR GM’S SELF-DRIVING VEHICLES WILL BE ASSEMBLED AT ITS BROWNSTOWN PLANT; 06/03/2018 – TOKYO — The restructuring of General Motors’ ailing operations in South Korea is shaking the country’s economy, and exposing a series of problems that it needs to overcome to ensure economic growth

Ally Financial Inc increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ally Financial Inc bought 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 7,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ally Financial Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $274.01. About 1.98M shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 25/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Week Ahead: Looking for improvement in job growth nationwide as well as business at Costco; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Hak’s Launches First All-Organic Meal Kit Exclusively in LA Costco Stores; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten & Patten Inc Tn owns 114,361 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank reported 1.16 million shares stake. Torray Lc reported 404,928 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0.06% or 2.04M shares. Verition Fund Ltd owns 0.07% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 47,219 shares. 58,102 are held by Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Limited Liability. Williams Jones & Limited Liability Corp accumulated 52,645 shares. Westpac holds 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 394,682 shares. Royal London Asset invested in 0% or 530,456 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.37% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 686,562 shares. 110,084 are held by Moors & Cabot. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability invested in 211,101 shares. Strs Ohio owns 2.00 million shares. Mcf Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 260 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Still Weighing Fed’s Words, But Yum, Verizon And GM Earnings Also In Focus – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “What Saved General Motors Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Day In Market History: GM Buys Cadillac For $4.5M – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54 billion and $616.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,000 shares to 48,000 shares, valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.