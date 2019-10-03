As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Stanley Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Pg&E (PCG) Holder Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Boosted Its Position

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 115.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 934,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.41 million, up from 434,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 824,379 shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 03/04/2018 – PG&E: POWER CHARGE INDIFFERENCE ADJUSTMENT NEEDS TO BE UPDATED; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B

Stanley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stanley Capital Management Llc sold 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 133,837 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.16M, down from 159,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stanley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 1.34M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM’s Korean Labor Union Ratifies Deal That Will Save $400M-$500M in Annual Costs; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S LABOUR UNION WILL CONTINUE TALKS WITH MANAGEMENT BY MONDAY – UNION OFFICIAL; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s service sector growth expected as domestic consumption recovers; 31/05/2018 – SOFTBANK VISION FUND TO INVEST $2.5 BLN IN GM CRUISE; 15/05/2018 – U.S. agencies moving forward with proposing fuel economy revisions; 13/03/2018 – GM Korea asks for plant site to be designated foreign investment zone; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Dollar loses momentum; China to slash import tariff on autos; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES 2018 SHR $5.52 – $5.82; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $6.30 – $6.60; 06/04/2018 – California proposes new rules for self-driving cars to pick up passengers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 3.01 million shares stake. 7.11M are held by Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co. Accuvest Advisors has 10,633 shares. Stratos Wealth reported 23,776 shares. 12,260 are held by Lmr Ptnrs Llp. Skylands Cap Ltd holds 4.51% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 851,850 shares. Moreover, Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 21,180 shares. Westover Advsr Ltd Llc invested 1.43% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 22,363 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 479,299 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.2% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Kingstown Cap Ltd Partnership owns 500,000 shares. First Allied Advisory Services owns 56,039 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 3.99% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Rockshelter Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.43% or 259,461 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 4.53 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

