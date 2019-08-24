As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Moon Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Position by $14.11 Million; Metlife (MET) Holder Old Republic International Cut Its Holding by $6.64 Million as Valuation Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 22.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 158,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 545,400 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.22 million, down from 703,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $44.59. About 8.67M shares traded or 78.08% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 17/04/2018 – Collab Winners Are `Building a Long-Term Relationship’ with MetLife; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 21/05/2018 – METLIFE, JOHN BUCK & GOLUB REPORT FACEBOOK LEASE OF PARK TOWER; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP -TO RECOGNIZE ONE-TIME NON-CASH PENSION SETTLEMENT CHARGE, TO BE INCLUDED IN FY 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 16/05/2018 – MetLife Launches PlanSmart(R) Fincl Wellness; 23/03/2018 – Sanford Heisler Sharp Wins Conditional Certification In $50 Million Nationwide Class Action Lawsuit Against MetLife For Overtim; 01/05/2018 – Metlife Will ‘Continue to Grow Organically,’ Says CIO (Video); 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 02/04/2018 – MetLife to Hold Conference Call for First Quarter 2018 Results; 01/05/2018 – METLIFE SAYS JOHN HELE RETIRES AS CFO; SUCCEEDED BY MCCALLION

Moon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 78.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Lp sold 381,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 101,876 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 483,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – GM results dented by pickup truck changeover; 25/04/2018 – FOCUS-GM banks on Chinese vehicle family to boost Brazil sales; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q North America Adj EBIT $2.2B; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Calls on GM to Use Tax Windfall to Keep Ohio Jobs; 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 18/04/2018 – JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN COMMENTS ON GM EXIT IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns GM Fncl Cns Automble Rcbls Tr 2018-2 Nts Prlm Rtgs; 10/05/2018 – GM sees custom designs, personal ownership for self-driving cars; 07/03/2018 – Sharenet: India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 379,000 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $49.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 439,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.08M shares, and has risen its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0.08% or 2.05 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 22,415 shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 5,256 shares. 297,050 were reported by Fukoku Mutual Life. Dana Invest Advsrs holds 1.24% or 619,084 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 595 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.11% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Holderness Invs invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). First Mercantile holds 0.02% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) or 2,290 shares. Logan Cap reported 0.04% stake. 239,025 are held by Natixis. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.29% or 30.07 million shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Royal Bankshares Of Canada stated it has 2.52 million shares. Brandywine Global Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.34% stake.