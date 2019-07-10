As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Value Declined, Ruffer Llp Raised by $46.86 Million Its Holding; Dudley & Shanley Has Increased Its Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 28.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,194 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.69M, up from 63,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $136.46. About 19.95 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – European $1.66 Billion Speech and Voice Recognition Market Analysis 2016-2018 Forecast to 2025 – Key Players are Microsoft, Nuance Comms, and iFlytek – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 30/04/2018 – Lightspeed Venture Partners Says Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Joining as a Venture Partner; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 24.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.50 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $241.07M, up from 5.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $38.08. About 5.18M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 02/04/2018 – Hornets Offer G.M. Post to Mitch Kupchak; 11/05/2018 – GM KOREA OUTLINES VIABILITY PLAN TO RETURN TO PROFITABILITY BY 2019; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – PLANS TO COMMERCIALIZE CRUISE AV IN 2019; 19/03/2018 – REG-General Motors BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 05/03/2018 – Automodular and HLS to Amend Arrangement Agreement to Address Potential Distribution of GM Settlement Proceeds Post-Closing Due to Potential Delay in Receipt of Settlement Proceeds; 26/04/2018 – GM’s Profit Sinks on Restructuring, Other Costs; 25/04/2018 – SEOUL-GM PRESIDENT DAN AMMANN SAYS VERY CLOSE TO RESOLUTION ON GM KOREA; 13/04/2018 – GM says sticking to April 20 deadline for GM Korea restructuring; 12/03/2018 – GM president says ‘shared sacrifice’ needed to fix GM Korea

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 51,485 were reported by One Capital Management Lc. Moreover, First Personal Svcs has 2.45% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hamel Assoc holds 1.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 27,801 shares. D L Carlson Inv Grp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 97,338 shares. 920,773 were accumulated by Veritas Inv Mngmt Llp. First Interstate Retail Bank owns 115,063 shares. Sky Group Inc Llc has 74,220 shares. Tdam Usa stated it has 4.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 78,760 were accumulated by United Asset Strategies. Paw Cap Corporation holds 5,000 shares. 10,445 are owned by Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Liability. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management accumulated 5.18% or 405,455 shares. Buckhead Ltd Llc has invested 3.68% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Holt Advisors Lc Dba Holt LP accumulated 2,402 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp. by 1.23 million shares to 99,697 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welbilt Inc. by 1.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Daily Dividend Report: TGT, PKI, NFG, BEN, MSFT – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “As Dow Posts Record, This Tech Stock Leads the Surge – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FRSX, ESLT, ADBE, YY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy Microsoft (MSFT) Shares at New High as Tech Stocks Soar? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $3.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 2.20M shares to 17.50 million shares, valued at $174.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 2.80M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.97M shares, and cut its stake in Coeur Mng Inc (NYSE:CDE).