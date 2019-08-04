As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Hamlin Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Shoker Investment Counsel Increased Position in Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) as Valuation Declined

Hamlin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc sold 93,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.05M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.12M, down from 2.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 7.89 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/04/2018 – GM Korea, union fail to reach agreement before Friday deadline; 26/04/2018 – GM AGREES TO COMMIT TO S.KOREA IN AT LEAST TEN YEARS, KDB TO GAIN VETO RIGHT TO BLOCK GM’S EXIT FROM S.KOREA – S.KOREA GOVT; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA MARCH DOMESTIC SALES DOWN 58 PCT Y/Y; 15/03/2018 – GM: Roof Modules for Self-Driving Vehicles to be Assembled at Brownstown Plant; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS MARCH U.S. SALES UP 15.7%, EST. UP 5.1%; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 13/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS COMMENTS ON LAYOFFS AT LORDSTOWN, OHIO PLANT; 26/04/2018 – General Motors reports earnings as it continues to shift its lineup from passenger cars to trucks and SUVs

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 2.53M shares traded or 47.32% up from the average. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 29/03/2018 – Reed’s Group Breakfast Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 3; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – Maxim Integrated 3Q Rev $648.6M; 24/04/2018 – Nxt-ID Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy; 18/04/2018 – Tecogen at Group Dinner Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T I O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 06/03/2018 – VMware: Metrics Decline, Says Maxim, and Then There’s Dell — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – Maxim Power 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.06; 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp holds 0.22% or 252,000 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 42 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William & Il has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). First Republic Mgmt holds 0.01% or 18,786 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.02% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 2,955 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 255,039 shares. Donaldson Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 10,485 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt owns 17,639 shares. Ltd Ltd Com reported 2,028 shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited, Korea-based fund reported 62,331 shares. Commercial Bank reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 39,297 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $802,297 activity. 14,210 shares were sold by BERGMAN JAMES R, worth $802,297.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MXIM) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Maxim Integrated Products Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MXIM) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset Lc reported 22,610 shares stake. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc reported 28,405 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0.11% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 375,582 shares. Bb&T holds 357,097 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity holds 382,340 shares. Ohio-based Financial Gru has invested 3.57% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 424,248 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. 6,863 are owned by Bessemer. Trexquant Lp invested in 38,566 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Diker Mgmt Lc owns 20,019 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 411,361 shares or 0.8% of its portfolio. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2,175 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.04% or 162,719 shares. The Tennessee-based Ftb Advsr has invested 0.35% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ing Groep Nv invested in 5,533 shares.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MSG, UPS And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 30 – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Crossover and SUV Deliveries Surge at GM — and Ford Isn’t Far Behind – Yahoo Finance” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “GM faces declining sales and price wars in largest markets – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “General Motors (GM) PT Raised to $52 at RBC Capital; 2020 EPS Could Hit >$8 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 22, 2019.