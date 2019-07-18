As General Mtrs Co (GM) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Lowered Its Stake; Land & Buildings Investment Management Has Boosted Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holding by $30.65 Million

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 23.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 2.83M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9.12M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $338.31M, down from 11.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $39.12. About 4.95 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/04/2018 – S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS GM TO PROVIDE FRESH FUNDING OF $3.6 BLN FOR GM KOREA; 12/04/2018 – GM GM.N PRESIDENT SAYS SOUTH KOREA, LABOR UNIONS MUST AGREE TO GM KOREA PLAN BY APRIL 20; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Day & Ross Dedicated Logistics for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 16/05/2018 – JIANGSU HUIFEN-A DEPUTY GM ARRESTED ON ENVIRONMENTAL VIOLATIONS; 27/03/2018 – IDBI BANK CLARIFICATION ON REPORT OF ARREST OF EX-GM FOR FRAUD; 02/04/2018 – GM Korea proposes halting one shift at No.2 plant in Bupyeong -internal union letter; 20/03/2018 – S.KOREA C.BANK CHIEF: PLAN TO PROVIDE ABOUT 40 BIL WON TO 50 BIL WON OF FINANCIAL HELP TO GUNSAN AREA RECENTLY HURT BY GM KOREA’S PLANT SHUTDOWN; 01/04/2018 – New York Post: Rangers GM must make a decision soon on Vigneault; 31/05/2018 – GM Wins $2.25 Billion SoftBank Backing to Boost Self-Driving Bid; 29/05/2018 – BOXL, GM, BEDU, ECYT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 258.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc bought 245,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 340,150 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.55 million, up from 94,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $139.8. About 1.50M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has declined 5.40% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 17/04/2018 – For Marriott’s Hotel Rewards Members, the Wait Is Finally Over; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Adj EPS $1.34; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT HOLDERS REJECT AMENDING BYLAWS; 12/03/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 3 / 12 / 2018 – Courtyard by Marriott LaGuardia Hotel – New York City Region; 01/05/2018 – The Luxury Collection and Sofía Sanchez de Betak Unveil Vibrant Kimono-Inspired Capsule Collection; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – CHANGE IN COMMISSION RATES IS FOR BOOKINGS MADE ON OR AFTER APRIL 1 OF THIS YEAR; 03/04/2018 – MARRIOTT FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob Advsrs holds 0.25% or 12,619 shares in its portfolio. Parametric invested in 5.44M shares or 0.17% of the stock. Da Davidson And owns 115,202 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Synovus invested in 13,825 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 954,067 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings holds 0.75% or 3,540 shares. Regions Fin Corp owns 33,512 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Advsr Ltd Co invested 4.49% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Dubuque National Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Com owns 34,365 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bb&T Corporation holds 357,097 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cornerstone Advisors has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Franklin Resource owns 30.56M shares or 0.61% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.42 EPS, down 21.55% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.81 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.01 billion for 6.89 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Financial holds 0.01% or 196 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 25,650 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.07% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 4,940 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com has 0.11% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Optimum Inv Advsrs invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Wunderlich Managemnt holds 1.44% or 16,543 shares. Sol Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 1,850 shares. 1.07M were reported by Primecap Management Ca. California-based Windward Capital Mngmt Company Ca has invested 2.29% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Mufg Americas Holdings holds 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) or 12,044 shares. Rampart Investment Limited holds 23,716 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Lc holds 2,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. M&T State Bank reported 56,007 shares. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 5,197 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.08% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc, which manages about $174.30M and $408.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 300,800 shares to 974,447 shares, valued at $43.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

