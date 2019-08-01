As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Value Rose, Holder Gargoyle Investment Advisor Cut Position; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Share Value Declined, Grisanti Capital Management Has Cut by $8.53 Million Its Holding

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc sold 43,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 14,247 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $529,000, down from 57,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.34. About 9.79 million shares traded or 14.76% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citigroup Car of the Future Symposium Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – THIAM:1Q WILL BE PROFITABLE FOR GM,LESS THAN THOUGHT AFTER 6WKS; 25/04/2018 – German minister: Want Opel plants here to be safe in long-term; 08/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @RamTrucks & @ChevyTruck’s Deep Discounts Signal an Old-Pickup Price War ‘Still room to up the ante’ $GM; 02/04/2018 – TANTK IM. G.M. BERIEVA PAO TAKBI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT RUB 4.14 BLN VS RUB 2.46 BLN YEAR AGO; 04/04/2018 – S.KOREA URGES STX OFFSHORE, GM KOREA TO PREPARE SURVIVAL PLANS; 18/04/2018 – GM Ousts Cadillac Head; 26/04/2018 – GM 1Q Earnings Are ‘Solid’ and ‘on Plan’ Says CFO Stevens (Video); 13/04/2018 – GM’s troubled Korea unit says annual net loss widens to $1.1 bln; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S

Grisanti Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 59.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc sold 218,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The hedge fund held 145,923 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 364,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 14.36M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump doc says Trump bodyguard, lawyer ‘raided’ his office, took medical files; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Expects to Buy Back at Least $5B Class A Common During 2018; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST IS ALSO COMMITTED TO PROTECTING MEDIA PLURALITY IN UK AND IS INTENDING TO GIVE A BINDING POST-OFFER UNDERTAKING NOT TO ACQUIRE ANY MAJORITY INTEREST IN ANY NEWSPAPERS IN UK FOR FIVE YEARS; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES COMCAST’S A3 DEBT RATINGS ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRAD; 30/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE THIS SUNDAY: @SenRonJohnson (R-Wis.) joins @ChuckTodd on @MeetThePress #MTP; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $10.21 million activity.

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bankshares invested 0.08% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Crawford Inv Counsel holds 255,341 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co owns 26.52M shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo owns 27,942 shares. 6,126 were reported by Trust Communication Of Virginia Va. Brandywine Tru holds 36,840 shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Lc stated it has 23,353 shares. Conning has 0.15% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). At Bankshares holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 21,135 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp invested 0.03% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The California-based Capital World Invsts has invested 0.81% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Hills Bancorp & Communications stated it has 22,640 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank holds 217,865 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Murphy Cap Management reported 0.43% stake. Baxter Bros Inc stated it has 344,572 shares.

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00M and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,483 shares to 19,624 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 62,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,608 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

