As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Value Rose, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Joho Capital Has Decreased Position by $14.56 Million

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 7.23M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From Its First Wind Farm in U.S. State of Illinois to Bloomberg and General Motors; 28/03/2018 – GM CEO MARY BARRA SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA AUTO SUMMIT; 26/04/2018 – GM SEES 2018 SHR $5.52 – $5.82; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR $6.30 – $6.60; 05/04/2018 – GM Marketplace Currently Adds No Value to In-car Experience, Finds Strategy Analytics; 09/05/2018 – GM to locate new Asia-Pacific headquarters in S.Korea – government; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q EPS 77c; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 11/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS FOR BAYER-MONSANTO DEAL ADDRESS COMPETITION CONCERNS FOR SUPPLY OF GM COTTON SEEDS AS IT IS MERGER TO MONOPOLY IN SA; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 14/03/2018 – CORRECTED-S.KOREA’S KDB SAYS TO CONDUCT DUE DILIGENCE ON GM KOREA FOR TWO MONTHS (NOT BY END-APRIL)

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75M, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba’s brick-and-mortar mall heralds new growth strategy; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Chairwoman Lucy Peng Will Assume Additional Role of CEO; 09/04/2018 – The Japan Times: SoftBank uses Alibaba stake as collateral for banks to put together $8 billion margin loan; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD – REACHED DEAL TO SELL CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES FROM TMALL PHARMACY TO ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 11/05/2018 – MEDIA-Jack Ma’s Ant Snags Carlyle, CPPIB for $10 Billion Funding – Bloomberg; 23/05/2018 – With C.O.D. and Goat Promotions, Jumia Aims to Be Africa’s Alibaba; 31/05/2018 – MEDIA-China developing world’s largest civilian cargo drone – China Daily; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archon Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.06% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stifel holds 526,699 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 118,100 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corp. Cibc World Markets Corp accumulated 456,003 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Shelton Cap Management reported 0.06% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.28% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 63,820 shares. New York-based Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stephens Ar reported 33,493 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt holds 5.56M shares. Oppenheimer And Inc reported 84,170 shares stake. Finemark Natl Bank invested in 7,795 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc holds 7,397 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has invested 0.37% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Davenport Communication Ltd Liability Co owns 178,967 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 33,724 shares.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 192,437 shares to 401,075 shares, valued at $45.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.