As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Value Rose, Alpha Windward Has Upped Its Stake; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Boston Partners Boosted Position

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 248.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 12,013 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 16,852 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $625,000, up from 4,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 4.93 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA’S BOARD DELAYS DECISION ON COURT RECEIVERSHIP TO MONDAY; 07/03/2018 – GM Urges Electric-Car Credit Extension to Room of Oil Executives; 19/03/2018 – Former GM, Microsoft CFO named senior White House policy official; 26/04/2018 – GM’s Profit Sinks on Restructuring, Other Costs; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 21/03/2018 – IBD: GM, Ford, Fiat Chrysler Rise As Trump Wobbles On This Key Nafta Demand; 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE GM FINANCIAL CONSUMER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABL; 27/04/2018 – Opel union blocks voluntary redundancies, stifling deeper PSA cuts – memo; 26/04/2018 – General Motors earnings: $1.43 per share, vs $1.24 expected; 04/04/2018 – GM urges ‘constructive’ U.S.-China dialogue

Boston Partners increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 3,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 27,140 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.71 million, up from 23,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.41. About 1.80M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 08/05/2018 – Citrix Provides Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Goals for 2022; Announces Plan to Declare Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.30; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru owns 6,863 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cap Advsrs Ok holds 93,787 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division stated it has 108,882 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 12,836 shares. Hollencrest Capital accumulated 25,295 shares. Stifel reported 526,699 shares. Amer National Registered Invest Advisor Incorporated stated it has 0.16% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hallmark Cap owns 54,914 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 9,987 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.15% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 34,365 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.75% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Ww Asset Management stated it has 0.22% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aviance Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 20 shares.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 11,820 shares to 262 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 7,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 309 shares, and cut its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Citi: GM Truck Story Strong And Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Slowing Sales Won’t Stall General Motors’ Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Vice President’s Comments About Workhorse Securing Funds To Buy GM Plant Premature – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GM +3% after solid quarter – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Boston Partners, which manages about $53.18 billion and $75.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 256,847 shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $175.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR) by 295,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Pggm Invs invested in 309,382 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advsrs has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). First Trust Advisors Lp reported 0.61% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.14% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 13,162 shares. 2,027 were accumulated by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Limited Liability. Smithfield Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 539 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na holds 227,193 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Cap has 0.05% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 1,311 shares. Bokf Na owns 44,390 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. 645,802 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management. Hexavest accumulated 3,152 shares. 423,351 were reported by Raymond James Assoc. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 45,936 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp holds 58,561 shares.