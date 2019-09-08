As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Robeco Institutional Asset Management Upped Holding; As Lindsay (LNN) Valuation Rose, Franklin Resources Increased Stake by $8.21 Million

Robeco Institutional Asset Management increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 35.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management bought 77,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 297,294 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03M, up from 219,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.78. About 5.01 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 04/04/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Hornets set to hire Kupchak as GM; 08/05/2018 – S.KOREA FINMIN SAYS ENSURES 10 YEARS OF GM KOREA’S BUSINESS IN THE COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – Autoliv: GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 31/05/2018 – General Motors Will Also Invest $1.1B in GM Cruise; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac Chief Leaves GM, Citing `Philosophical Differences’; 06/03/2018 – Trump Threat Undercut by GM’s Euro Exit, Germans’ U.S. Expansion; 18/03/2018 – Disputes with temporary workers add to GM Korea’s challenges; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea Board to Vote on Filing for Receivership as Talks Fail; 05/04/2018 – UK CAR INDUSTRY BODY SAYS ECONOMIC AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY AND CONFUSION OVER AIR QUALITY PLANS CONTINUED TO AFFECT CONFIDENCE, RESULTING IN DECLINES ACROSS ALL SALES TYPES

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Lindsay Corp (LNN) by 120.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 85,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 156,467 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.14 million, up from 70,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $949.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 55,093 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay 2Q Rev $130.3M; 09/04/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s 12th Annual Omaha Research Trip; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q ADJ. EPS 56C, EST. 67C (2 ESTS.); 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 23/05/2018 – Lindsay’s FieldNET Advisor™ Adds New Crops, Regions and Productivity Features; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Lindsay May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5,863 shares to 3,476 shares, valued at $296,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 431,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,539 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcf Advsr Ltd Co holds 0% or 260 shares. Covington Cap invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 0.95% stake. Round Table Ser Limited Com has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 247,351 shares. 7 were reported by Advisors. Duff Phelps Inv holds 0.01% or 13,910 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. Grp One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Brinker Cap reported 0.08% stake. Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.21% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 48,483 shares. Moreover, Two Sigma Securities Ltd has 0.01% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 42,769 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation stated it has 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt holds 0.16% or 6.71M shares in its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 245 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LNN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 123,957 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 32 shares. Weik Mgmt invested 0.14% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp has 0.04% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 56,500 shares. California Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). 3,702 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Wellington Grp Llp reported 0% stake. Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 3,160 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt holds 0.01% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) or 6,700 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap Incorporated has 0.04% invested in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Co reported 5,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation reported 57,000 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 1.82M shares to 5.44M shares, valued at $141.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 178,659 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).