As General Mtrs Co (GM) Market Valuation Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lifted Position by $310,282; As Capstead Mtg (CMO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Lowered Its Position by $8.65 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Capstead Mtg Corp (CMO) by 98.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp sold 1.08M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,386 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Capstead Mtg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $720.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $8.42. About 279,056 shares traded. Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) has declined 4.18% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CMO News: 25/04/2018 – CAPSTEAD MORTGAGE CORP – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE DECLINED 1.5% OR $0.15, ENDING QUARTER AT $10.10 PER COMMON SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Select Income REIT, Cal-Maine Foods, Capstead Mortgage, Standard Motor Pro; 21/04/2018 DJ Capstead Mortgage Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMO); 25/04/2018 – Capstead Mortgage 1Q EPS 16c

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 8,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 936,086 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.73M, up from 927,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $38.16. About 4.41 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 2.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.41% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 25/04/2018 – GM to add shift at Tennessee plant making SUVs, crossovers; 03/05/2018 – LAW FIRM REPORTS PROPOSED SETTLEMENT IN GM IGNITION SWITCH SUIT; 26/04/2018 – TRUST FOR GM CREDITORS EXECUTED AGREEMENT APRIL 25; 25/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM may raise investment plan for South Korean unit; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ally dealer floorplan loan ABS; 15/03/2018 – General Motors to Build Production Versions of Cruise AV at Orion Assembly Plant in Michigan; 30/04/2018 – GM Going Dark on Monthly Sales Won’t Stop Reporting Shenanigans; 25/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes LLamasoft as a Top Supplier; 09/05/2018 – GM’S OVERSEAS OPERATIONS TO BUY MORE PARTS FROM S.KOREAN SUPPLIERS – MINISTRY; 17/05/2018 – Decibel Named a “Cool Vendor” by Gartner

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,631 shares. Green Square Lc has invested 0.94% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 13.88 million shares. Ameriprise accumulated 8.29 million shares or 0.14% of the stock. Diker Management Lc reported 20,019 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Edgemoor Inv Advisors reported 432,540 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hollencrest Cap Management owns 25,295 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 187,005 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt reported 93,973 shares. Research Glob Invsts holds 23.34M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Company invested in 1.86% or 98,250 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 106,063 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 162,719 were accumulated by Keybank Association Oh. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 44,075 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 40,368 shares to 107,212 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 230,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,475 shares, and cut its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $150,137 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold CMO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 65.05 million shares or 5.49% less from 68.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard has 9.36M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0% or 13,401 shares. Bessemer Gru accumulated 98,000 shares. Proshare Limited Co has 0% invested in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Morgan Stanley has 247,848 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 165,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 20,643 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 1.25 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tudor Corp Et Al accumulated 0.03% or 85,320 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 12,308 shares. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 18,339 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp has invested 0% in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 32,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) for 2,441 shares.