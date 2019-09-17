As General Mtrs Co Com (GM) Valuation Rose, Ftb Advisors Increased by $466,792 Its Position; Autonomy Capital LP Has Cut Holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) as Share Price Rose

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mtrs Co Com (GM) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 12,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 128,875 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.97 million, up from 116,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $37.79. About 4.85 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 10/05/2018 – GM EXEC BARRY ENGLE SAYS GM’S COMMITMENT TO S.KOREA IS LONG TERM AND SINCERE; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-KDB COULD INJECT AROUND 500 BLN WON INTO GM KOREA, PREFERABLY VIA A RIGHTS OFFERING – KDB CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION FAIL TO REACH WAGE DEAL – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN; 25/04/2018 – GM KOREA UNION SPOKESMAN COMMENTS ON TENTATIVE AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s GEAC orders more field trials of GM mustard to check impact on honey bees – Business Standard; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 28/03/2018 – GM’S JOHAN DE NYSSCHEN SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 26/04/2018 – TRUST FOR GM CREDITORS EXECUTED AGREEMENT APRIL 25; 19/03/2018 – GM ANNOUNCES EXECUTIVE MOVES IN CANADA AND MIDDLE EAST

Autonomy Capital Lp decreased its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (IRS) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp sold 152,874 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.32% . The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.04M, down from 2.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.68. About 31,606 shares traded. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) has declined 40.04% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.04% the S&P500. Some Historical IRS News: 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – Capital TV: #BREAKING: The water shortage in the country rises from 31% to 42%, reveals Irsa advisory committee during its meet; 10/05/2018 – IRSA 9M NET INCOME ARS11.29B

More notable recent IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “Women Millionaires Top Men on Average Wage Earnings in U.S. – Bloomberg” on July 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Report: H&R Block, Intuit steered clients away from free federal filing program – Kansas City Business Journal” published on May 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cryptocurrency investors start receiving letters from the IRS – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:IRS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On NV5 Holdings Inc (NVEE) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Natl Registered Advisor Incorporated stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cwm Lc holds 3,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Argent Tru has 47,253 shares. Peoples Financial Serv Corp has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). The Ohio-based Foster And Motley Incorporated has invested 0.19% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Reilly Advisors Ltd invested in 157 shares or 0% of the stock. Hap Trading Ltd holds 0.14% or 48,114 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt holds 0.02% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 483,482 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 615,146 shares. Loews Corporation owns 0.1% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 333,055 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.34% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 1.98M shares. The Illinois-based Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Co owns 819 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has 0.47% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 113,061 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Liability Com accumulated 308,000 shares.