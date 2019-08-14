As General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Artal Group Sa Cut Stake; Cvs Caremark (CVS) Shareholder Cacti Asset Management Increased Its Holding

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Caremark Corporation (CVS) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 15,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 470,521 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38 million, up from 454,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Caremark Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $59.16. About 4.89M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 21/04/2018 – DJ CVS Health Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVS); 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale

Artal Group Sa decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (Call) (GM) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa sold 2.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.10 million, down from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in General Mtrs Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 4.19M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Various Rating Actions on GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust (GMALT) 2016-2; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA TO FILE BANKRUPTCY SHOULD UNION NOT MAKE CONCESSIONS BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – JOHN ROTH, NAMED PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE JUNE 1; 15/04/2018 – S.Korea minister says GM Korea needs to be able to survive on own in long-term; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive rating to SAIC-GMAC auto loan ABS in China: Rongteng 2018-1 Retail Auto Mortgage Loan Securitization; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 18/04/2018 – Cadillac President Johan De Nysschen replaced by head of GM Canada; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to GMF Floorplan Owner Revolving Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TOTAL AVAILABLE CREDIT TO AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT UNDER FACILITY REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $14.5 BLN; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “GM Is in Good Shape After Solid Q1 Results – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GM rolls out mid-engine Corvette to challenge Europeans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Credit Suisse sees healthy profits for GM – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Canada Invests Over $100 Million In Rail-Related Infrastructure Projects – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 454,275 shares to 979,275 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 700,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Hodges Capital Inc owns 14,920 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of New York Mellon has 0.14% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Wilsey Asset Management invested in 4.99% or 320,703 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 3.5% or 272,148 shares. Psagot Investment House owns 0.21% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 132,015 shares. First Manhattan owns 108,061 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 10 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.11% or 6,643 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.13% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 119,997 shares. Dakota Wealth Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 13,883 shares. Putnam Limited Com reported 4.74 million shares. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 415,628 shares.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,750 shares to 255,125 shares, valued at $97.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.75M shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J also bought $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of stock was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $506,016 worth of stock was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8.