As General Motors (GM) Stock Value Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lifted Stake; South State Maintains Stake in Mondelez International (MDLZ)

South State Corp increased its stake in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South State Corp bought 10,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 252,907 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.63M, up from 242,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South State Corp who had been investing in Mondelez International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.82. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.76. About 4.25 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 06/03/2018 – German automakers gain ground in S.Korea, outselling GM for first time; 15/03/2018 – GM’s S.Korean union says will not demand pay rise; calls for job security; 03/04/2018 – GM to drop monthly U.S. vehicle sale reports; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-S.KOREA’S KDB MAY SIGN AN MOU ON FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO GM’S LOCAL UNIT BY APRIL 27 – KDB CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – Jabra names Kelly Nagel GM for Jabra North America (NA); 24/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 29/05/2018 – BOXL, GM, BEDU, ECYT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 13/03/2018 – GM Plans Airbnb-Type Program for Cars (Video); 13/04/2018 – GM KOREA SAYS 2017 OPERATING LOSS 854 BLN WON VS 531 BLN WON PREVIOUS YEAR; 06/03/2018 – GM Korea workers jump at buyout offer as plant closure looms

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) by 58,779 shares to 887,202 shares, valued at $134.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penumbra Inc by 2,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,589 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,553 are owned by Glenmede Trust Na. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 362,470 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank And Tru Company has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 95,631 shares. Geode Management Limited Co accumulated 17.15 million shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advisors has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). 119,997 are owned by Indexiq Advisors Limited. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 109,500 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0.06% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 415,628 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 1.45M shares. North Star Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 5,420 shares. 22,076 were accumulated by Advisory Service Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. The New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Moreover, Wilsey Asset Mgmt has 4.99% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM).

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “General Motors Earnings: What to Expect – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “This Day In Market History: GM Buys Cadillac For $4.5M – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Labor Contract Talks Are a Risk for the Detroit Three — Especially GM – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Buy-and-Hold Stocks to Own Forever – Investorplace.com” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Market Morning: Weekend Massacres, Iran Strikes Again, US Blames China, Gold & Bitcoin Pop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar has 0.09% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Burney holds 5,723 shares. Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 1.23 million shares. Grassi Inv invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Sandy Spring Comml Bank holds 50,008 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 13,950 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Meridian Inv Counsel has 0.25% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 8,539 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 9.44M shares or 0.91% of the stock. Essex Limited Liability Corporation reported 127 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 12,827 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 856,971 shares or 0% of the stock. The Indiana-based Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Communication Mi Adv has invested 0.11% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability holds 1 shares. Tctc Ltd stated it has 202,368 shares. Kepos Cap LP has 0.45% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 121,581 shares.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mondelez Concludes Buyout of Majority Stake in Perfect Snacks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

South State Corp, which manages about $971.87M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 32,787 shares to 29,670 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eni Spa Spons Adr (NYSE:E) by 9,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,499 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).