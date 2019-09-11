As General Motors (GM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Torray Cut Its Stake; Rare Infrastructure LTD Position in Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) Trimmed by $37.31 Million

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.66 million, down from 2.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pattern Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 45,559 shares traded. Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) has risen 22.82% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGI News: 14/03/2018 – Pattern Energy Arranges Financing for Montana Wind Project; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pattern Energy Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEGI); 14/03/2018 Pattern Development Completes Financing of Stillwater Wind Project in Montana; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY DOES NOT ANTICIPATE EQUITY RAISE `ANYTIME SOON’; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY CEO MIKE GARLAND SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 10/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY COULD BUY ASSETS ALONGSIDE PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Pattern Energy Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 13 Days; 24/05/2018 – Pattern Energy Group Exits Chile With $67 Million Wind Farm Sale; 24/05/2018 – PATTERN ENERGY GROUP INC – ENTERS AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF 81 MW IN EL ARRAYÁN WIND PROJECT TO ARROYO ENERGY INVESTORS; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – PATTERN ENERGY ENTERS AGREEMENT TO SELL OPERATIONS IN CHILE

Torray Llc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 12.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 56,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 404,928 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.02 million, down from 461,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $39.31. About 956,835 shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – GM SAYS KOREA GOVERNMENT WILL ENGAGE IN LABOR TALKS; 31/05/2018 – GM’S DRIVERLESS TAXI PLANS WILL BE `GATED BY SAFETY’: AMMANN; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GM, South Korea in talks to raise investment plan from $2.8 billion; 23/05/2018 – Ryder Named GM Supplier of the Year by General Motors; 31/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Colts HC, GM Discuss Team’s Free Agent Signings; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE NOW FUNDED `WELL INTO COMMERCIALIZATION,’ AMMANN SAYS; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS “SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE U.S. AND CHINA”; 18/04/2018 – GM EXTENDS EXISTING $14.5B REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 EPS, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.58B for 5.20 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual EPS reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares to 128,306 shares, valued at $16.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Pattern Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, up 138.46% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. PEGI’s profit will be $4.91 million for 137.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Pattern Energy Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -171.43% EPS growth.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,452 shares to 718,491 shares, valued at $120.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 86,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).