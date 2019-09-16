As General Motors (GM) Shares Rose, Shareholder Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Has Trimmed by $400,900 Its Holding; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Raised Its Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) Position by $421,510 as Stock Value Were Volatile

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 10,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.27M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $38.86. About 10.13 million shares traded or 36.14% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 26/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO FILE FOR BANKRUPTCY IF NO DEAL BY APRIL 20: DONGA; 20/03/2018 – S.KOREA C.BANK CHIEF: PLAN TO PROVIDE ABOUT 40 BIL WON TO 50 BIL WON OF FINANCIAL HELP TO GUNSAN AREA RECENTLY HURT BY GM KOREA’S PLANT SHUTDOWN; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 07/03/2018 – Confirmed Speakers & Event Agenda Announced for the 10th Annual GM Conference, Organized by Hozpitality Group on 12th April 2018 at Dusit Thani, Dubai; 11/05/2018 – GM – GM KOREA’S VIABILITY PLAN INCLUDES $2.8 BLN INVESTMENT IN TWO NEW GLOBAL VEHICLE PROGRAMS; 04/04/2018 – GM will kill the Chevrolet Sonic, reports Wall Street Journal, citing; 26/04/2018 – OLD GM TO SEEK COURT APPROVAL OF IGNITION SETTLEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants More Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles – CERAWeek Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.68. About 145,702 shares traded or 71.88% up from the average. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70 billion for 5.14 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 100 shares. Peoples Fin Svcs invested in 0% or 100 shares. First Allied Advisory reported 56,039 shares. The Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Principal Financial Grp invested in 1.87 million shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has invested 0.05% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 874,191 shares. 369 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Invest Management. Mariner Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Axa reported 0.31% stake. Bb&T has 352,127 shares. Us Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 143,776 shares. Ims Mngmt has 0.35% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 12,408 shares. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 82,559 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Arrowgrass Partners (Us) Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 106,670 shares.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74 million and $262.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allianzgi Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 90,107 shares to 18,896 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boulder Growth & Income Fund Inc (BIF) by 59,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 990,709 shares, and cut its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 4 investors sold MAV shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.15 million shares or 8.34% more from 2.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated holds 12,017 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 113,849 were accumulated by Van Eck Assocs. Raymond James Financial Services stated it has 153,545 shares. Landscape Capital Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 32,829 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 24,035 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 34,657 shares. Cambridge Investment Research has invested 0% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 10,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 72,717 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% stake. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 383,324 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn owns 0% invested in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) for 414,521 shares. Advisory Svcs Net reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley holds 99,349 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.19% in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV).