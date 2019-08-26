As General Motors (GM) Shares Rose, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Increased Stake; Goodwin Daniel L Raised Its Apple (AAPL) Holding by $1.89 Million as Stock Price Rose

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 487.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 12,050 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 2,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $930.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $205.86. About 13.23M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 13/03/2018 – WISTRON TO INVEST $105 MLN TO MANUFACTURE SMARTPHONES, BIO-TECH DEVICES AT SITE; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 10/05/2018 – Apple says it’s not going ahead with the data center, citing “delays in the approval process.”; 12/03/2018 – Joe Flint: Breaking: Apple says Netflix isn’t “quality.”; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 02/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Apple could have just signaled that Trump will make a trade deal with China; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth, Stable IPhone Sales Calm Analyst Fears

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc increased its stake in General Motors Corporation (GM) by 249.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc bought 24,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 34,365 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in General Motors Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.22. About 1.12M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 09/03/2018 – PRGX Global, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Vice President & GM – Commercial; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – GM HAS ALLOCATED $2.0 BLN 364-DAY FACILITY FOR EXCLUSIVE USE BY GM FINANCIAL; 23/04/2018 – TSN Hockey: BREAKING: @mnwild announce that the team is parting ways with Executive VP and GM Chuck Fletcher…; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR RETAIL LOAN, LEASE ORIGS $10.8B; 28/03/2018 – GM KOREA TO ASK GM TO CUT INTEREST RATE ON LOANS MADE TO GM KOREA; 08/04/2018 – GM SAYS MARCH CHINA VEHICLE SALES +2.0 PCT Y/Y, VS +7.8 PCT IN FEB; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Starts Delivering Goods to GM, Volvo Trunks in the U.S; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS MAY CONSIDER MORE VOLUNTARY REDUNDANCIES FOR WORKERS AT GUNSAN FACTORY; LAYOFFS ARE LAST RESORT – UNION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Steers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,367 shares. Fincl Consulate invested 2.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Redwood Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,282 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Gp accumulated 7,750 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Park Circle reported 15,500 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Decatur Capital Mgmt owns 172,847 shares. Sfmg Ltd Co reported 51,224 shares stake. Burt Wealth reported 8,455 shares. Macroview Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 751 shares. Stellar Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 4,063 shares. Bainco Intll Invsts holds 143,465 shares. Verity Asset Management Incorporated reported 1.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Management has invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wellington Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 17,183 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. 104,929 were reported by Violich Cap Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 42,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Cordasco Fincl Net holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 4,504 shares. Essex Incorporated has 5,929 shares. 500,000 were reported by Kingstown Capital Mngmt L P. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc owns 10,752 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 4.24 million shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management Company accumulated 10,653 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 100,000 shares. Annex Advisory Serv Limited Co owns 45,458 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Addison Cap holds 0.94% or 33,447 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt invested in 97,633 shares. C M Bidwell And Assoc Limited accumulated 67 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.17% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stellar Cap Mngmt invested in 1.44% or 59,265 shares.

