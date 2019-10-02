As General Motors (GM) Share Price Rose, Staley Capital Advisers Has Upped Stake by $306,508; 1492 Capital Management Position in Plantronics New (PLT) Has Cut by $1.11 Million

1492 Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 50.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc sold 29,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 29,253 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08 million, down from 59,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.27% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 283,405 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – TRANSACTION HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH COMPANIES; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics 4Q EPS 29c; 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES DEAL ADDING TO ADJ EPS IMMEDIATELY

Staley Capital Advisers Inc increased its stake in General Motors (GM) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc bought 8,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.27M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in General Motors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 8.58M shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM PRESENTATION ENDS; 19/03/2018 – Liddell Is a Former CFO of Microsoft and GM; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 24/04/2018 – Volvo and GM roll out in-car deliveries with Amazon; 23/05/2018 – Lyft already has self-driving partnerships with seven companies, including Ford, Waymo and General Motors; 31/05/2018 – GM CRUISE EXPECTED TO REACH COMMERCIALIZATION AT SCALE IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – GM KOREA PROPOSES SUSPENDING SECOND SHIFT AT NO.2 PLANT IN BUPYEONG – INTERNAL UNION LETTER; 01/05/2018 – Inteva Products Named 2017 GM Supplier of the Year; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ S.KOREAN UNION SAYS GM NEEDS TO OFFER LONG TERM PLAN TO GUARANTEE JOB SECURITY – UNION OFFICIAL; 05/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE GM FINANCIAL CONSUMER AUTOMOBILE RECEIVABL

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.94 million for 8.25 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold PLT shares while 49 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 31.51 million shares or 2.62% more from 30.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,256 were reported by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management. Atria Investments Llc accumulated 17,093 shares. Cap Counsel Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.01% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Bragg Financial owns 76,031 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Commerce reported 82,066 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 589 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 0% stake. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 12,056 shares. Globeflex Capital Ltd Partnership owns 2,912 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Lc invested in 32,113 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs reported 0.02% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Benjamin F Edwards And owns 101 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De reported 11,150 shares stake. Geode Capital Limited accumulated 0% or 412,576 shares.

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 194,923 shares to 472,227 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 12,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,648 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,211 shares to 897,422 shares, valued at $68.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Titan Intl Inc (NYSE:TWI) by 401,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc C (NASDAQ:DISCK).