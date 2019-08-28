As General Motors Company (GM) Stock Price Rose, Ar Asset Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $1.28 Million; Zpr Investment Management Has Boosted Its Regal Beloit (RBC) Holding by $403,461; Market Valuation Declined

Zpr Investment Management increased its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC) by 67.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management bought 4,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, up from 7,419 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Regal Beloit Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 77,608 shares traded. Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE:RBC) has declined 4.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RBC News: 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit 1Q EPS $1.31; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Revises Rating Watch on Melsta Regal Finance to Evolving from Negative; 27/03/2018 – NASDAQ INVESTIGATES POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS REGAL BELOIT TRADES; 26/03/2018 – REGAL HOTELS INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0078.HK – FY REVENUE HK$2,560.6 MLN VS HK$2,617.1 MLN; 19/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–REGAL CLOSED CASE CARTS – 36C24518Q0110; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms and Withdraws Regal’s Ratings; 16/04/2018 – Marvel Studios’ “AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR” Goes Beyond The Screen In First-Ever Moviebill Edition Available Nationwide Only At Regal Cinemas; 07/05/2018 – REGAL BELOIT CORP RBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Regal Beloit Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RBC); 07/05/2018 – Regal Beloit Sees 2018 EPS $5.29-EPS $5.69

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 141,380 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25 million, up from 106,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 2.43 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 15/03/2018 – GM to make production versions of self-driving Cruise AVs in Michigan; 13/03/2018 – India cuts Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalty, may trigger another row; 23/03/2018 – U.S. EPA decision to pave way for changes in fuel efficiency rules; 26/04/2018 – Strong results for Fiat Chrysler and GM; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Allegiant International As A Supplier Of The Year; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 12/03/2018 – Waymo, GM still lead the self-driving car race; 13/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS’ GM.N KOREA UNIT APPLIES FOR FOREIGN INVESTMENT ZONE DESIGNATION FOR ITS FACTORY SITE – INCHEON CITY OFFICIAL; 13/04/2018 – WFMJ 21 – TV: SOURCES: GM Lordstown production to cut one shift; 15/03/2018 – GM WILL INVEST OVER $100M TO UPGRADE FACILITIES FOR CRUISE AV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.29 million shares. Sandy Spring Bankshares has 0% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Natixis Advsrs Lp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability owns 7,397 shares. Hoertkorn Richard Charles reported 1,300 shares stake. Regal Investment Advisors Ltd reported 5,622 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Stanley Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 159,837 shares or 2.9% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar owns 33,493 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.58% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Gamco Et Al invested in 0.02% or 67,630 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 245 shares. Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 39,647 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The owns 1.38 million shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 68,429 shares.

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99M and $267.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

