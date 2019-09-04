As General Motors Company (GM) Share Value Rose, Ar Asset Management Has Upped by $1.28 Million Its Stake; Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Shareholder Lyons Wealth Management Has Cut Stake by $901,559 as Market Value Rose

Lyons Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 79.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc sold 8,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239,000, down from 11,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.53. About 1.20 million shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Wayne Huizenga, founder of Blockbuster Video, Waste Management, and AutoNation, has died at the age of; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 10/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT – THOMAS WEIDEMEYER WILL PERFORM DUTIES OF CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ON AN INTERIM BASIS UNTIL A SUCCESSOR IS ELECTED BY MEMBERS OF BOARD

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 32.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 34,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 141,380 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.25M, up from 106,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 6.09 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 19/04/2018 – Inquisitr: Sixers Rumors: Former GM Believes Philly Poised To Attract Giannis Antetokounmpo, Other Superstars, The Ringer; 13/04/2018 – Rob Portman: Portman Statement on GM Plan to Cut Shift at Lordstown; 25/04/2018 – German minister: Want Opel plants here to be safe in long-term; 27/03/2018 – S.Korea’s service sector growth expected as domestic consumption recovers; 03/04/2018 – General Motors to Begin Reporting U.S. Vehicle Sales on Quarterly Basis; 15/04/2018 – S.Korea minister says GM Korea needs to be able to survive on own in long-term; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Rangers GM backs Lundqvist’s vision for next season; 10/05/2018 – General Motors has agreed to set up its Asia-Pacific headquarters in South Korea, the government said on Thursday; 23/05/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS INITIATES SECTION 232 INVESTIGATION INTO IMPORTS OF CARS, SUVS, LIGHTS TRUCKS AND VANS; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants More Tax Credits for Electric Vehicles – CERAWeek Market Talk

Ar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $494.99 million and $267.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cola European Partners Pl by 14,000 shares to 13,000 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ford and GM get Thumbs Up from Morgan Stanley – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Auto stocks drop on tariff escalation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “How Elon Musk and Tesla Made Electric Cars Cool – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GM Expects Faster Earnings Growth as Pickup Sales Rebound – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UAW preps for battle – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.37M for 25.98 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Waste Management, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WM) 14% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $207.55 million and $35.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 67,335 shares to 69,804 shares, valued at $5.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

