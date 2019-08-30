As General Motors Company (GM) Share Price Rose, Shapiro Capital Management Upped Position by $597.98 Million; Valueact Holdings LP Has Cut Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding by $172.30 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) by 97.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% . The hedge fund held 63,910 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, down from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Armstrong World Inds Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $95.5. About 327,001 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 16,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 2.76M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.38B, up from 2.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $37.08. About 3.56 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 11/05/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS – GM AND KDB AGREED ON BALANCE SHEET RESTRUCTURING THAT WILL ALLOW GM KOREA TO REDUCE EXISTING DEBT BY ABOUT $2.8 BLN; 08/04/2018 – As GM union faces big job losses, South Koreans turn cold shoulder; 08/03/2018 – U.S. vehicle recalls fall to lowest level since 2013 – agency; 26/04/2018 – GM agrees to provide $3.6 bln funding to S.Korean unit -S.Korea; 08/05/2018 – GM Recognizes AGM, a Flex Company, for Performance, Quality and Innovation; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL – ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFFS WERE 2.1 PCT OF AVERAGE RETAIL FINANCE RECEIVABLES FOR QTR VS 2.3 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Keith Naughton: SCOOP: @GM’s Electric Bolt Slows As @Tesla #Model3 Picks Up Speed $GM #AutoSales; 20/04/2018 – S.KOREA TO HOLD EMERGENCY MINISTERS MTG ON GM KOREA: MONEYTODAY; 28/03/2018 – BARRA AFFIRMS GM WILL DEPLOY SELF-DRIVING CARS IN 2019; 26/04/2018 – GM Recognizes ZEISS Industrial Metrology for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Motors cuts some 350 jobs in Thailand operations – StreetInsider.com” on August 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “GM, Ross Stores And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For August 2 – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “7 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why GM and Volkswagen Are Abandoning Hybrids and Ford and Toyota Are Not – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Automakers split on hybrid strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00B and $4282.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 30,825 shares to 1.25 million shares, valued at $103.95B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Chase And Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,380 shares, and cut its stake in Valvoline Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One accumulated 728,228 shares. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 1.30M shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.2% or 33,724 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.06% or 239,918 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com has 5,570 shares. Staley Cap Advisers has invested 3.27% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Creative Planning holds 101,288 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 132,733 shares or 1.73% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.04M shares. 8.02M are held by Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Shell Asset reported 0.18% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Verition Fund Ltd stated it has 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Los Angeles Cap Equity accumulated 382,340 shares. National Asset Management reported 10,750 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation holds 424,310 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca reported 0.09% stake. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 8,670 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 37,050 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech owns 229,486 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 8,307 are held by Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company. Hbk Investments LP owns 0.05% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 52,532 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Hsbc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Geode Capital has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Great Lakes Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.32% or 182,467 shares. American Int Group Inc reported 0% stake. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Liability Corporation reported 702,447 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 2,559 shares.

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Armstrong World Industries Announces Initiation of Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Armstrong World Industries to Acquire Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Acquires Architectural Components Group, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $33.40 million activity.