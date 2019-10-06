As General Motors Company (GM) Market Value Rose, Holder Denali Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; American Express (AXP) Stock Price Rose While L & S Advisors Has Upped by $1.41 Million Its Stake

L & S Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 20.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc bought 11,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 67,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.39 million, up from 56,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 2.63M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 08/03/2018 – Is More of the Same Enough for American Express? — Heard on the Street; 15/05/2018 – American Express Total Card Member Loans, U.S. Consumer and Small Business, Were $64.5 Billion for April; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Co Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE — PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.7 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Denali Advisors Llc decreased its stake in General Motors Company (GM) by 28.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc sold 122,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 305,800 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.78 million, down from 427,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Motors Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 6.81M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 20/04/2018 – S.Korea will consider injecting funds into GM Korea for investment -Yonhap; 07/03/2018 – India set to cut Monsanto’s GM cotton seed royalties by 20 pct; 07/03/2018 – GM will increase production of the Chevrolet Bolt later this year at its Orion Assembly plant near Detroit to meet growing global demand for the all-electric model; 15/05/2018 – U.S. agencies moving forward with proposing fuel economy revisions; 04/04/2018 – GM SAYS URGES U.S. AND CHINA TO CONTINUE TO “ENGAGE IN CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE AND PURSUE SUSTAINABLE TRADE POLICIES”; 04/04/2018 – GM: SUPPORT A POSITIVE TRADE RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN U.S.-CHINA; 26/04/2018 – GM’S BARRA SEES MORE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK WITH AMAZON; 18/04/2018 – GM Announces $16.5B Revolving Credit Facility; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL DESIGN, ENGINEER & MANUFACTURE ALL-NEW SMALL SUV FOR KOREA AND EXPORT MARKETS; 24/04/2018 – General Motors Recognizes Goodyear for Performance, Quality and Innovation

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.68B for 4.62 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “GM’s Domestic Sales Surged Last Quarter, Despite UAW Strike – The Motley Fool” on October 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: October Rolls in With a Bang – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News: Oil Stocks Gain on Saudi Hit; GM Workers Strike – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Motors Shareholders Should Fasten Their Seat Belts – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GM Reports Third-Quarter Deliveries – PRNewswire” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 10.58% less from 1.16 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Alps Inc invested in 1.02M shares or 0.29% of the stock. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.09% or 295,586 shares. Hightower Limited Liability Com invested in 81,762 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zeke Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.56% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Hsbc Public Ltd holds 0.11% or 1.54M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 483,482 shares. Diamond Hill Cap holds 1.21% or 5.85M shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 49,236 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Snow Cap Management Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 6,927 shares. Arrow Fincl invested in 700 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 14,844 were accumulated by Synovus Financial Corp. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 17,000 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 27,967 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Denali Advisors Llc, which manages about $357.49M and $668.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 41,491 shares to 41,700 shares, valued at $887,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Ugi Corp (NYSE:UGI).

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc by 21,601 shares to 31,804 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,776 shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schroder Management Gp, a Maine-based fund reported 337,225 shares. Rockland invested in 0.08% or 6,434 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc invested 0.3% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Brown Advisory Limited Liability has 11,459 shares. 31,815 are held by Valueworks. First Foundation Advisors holds 0.01% or 2,094 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gp Incorporated Lc reported 101,316 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. 3,972 were reported by Cadence Cap Management Ltd Com. Amp Invsts Limited has 0.34% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Liability Co reported 22,705 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability owns 308,782 shares or 1.3% of their US portfolio. Private Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.44% or 23,011 shares in its portfolio. Fulton Bancorporation Na accumulated 6,945 shares. Advisory Research stated it has 20,060 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 11.35 million shares or 1.55% of the stock.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kraft Shares Tumble as Buffett Partner 3G Capital Cuts Stake – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett: Everyone Has Ideas, but the Best Only Act on 1 or 2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.