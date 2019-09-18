As General Motors Co (GM) Valuation Rose, Holder South Texas Money Management LTD Raised Position; As Heico New (HEI) Market Valuation Rose, Telemark Asset Management Boosted by $14.50 Million Its Stake

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Heico Corp New (HEI) by 125% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 125,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.20M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Heico Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $131.16. About 108,035 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 19/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI.A); 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Nomura Adds CommVault, Cuts Heico: 13F; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO APPROXIMATE $310 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO APPROXIMATE $50 MLN IN 2018; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT

South Texas Money Management Ltd increased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Texas Money Management Ltd bought 10,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 605,280 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.32M, up from 594,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 2.38M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 28/03/2018 – GM Korea to ask GM to roll over debt, cut interest rate; 13/04/2018 – GM Layoffs Linked to Slow Sales of Cruze Compact Car; 26/04/2018 – GM’s Korean Labor Union Ratifies Deal That Will Save $400M-$500M in Annual Costs; 26/04/2018 – GM Outlines New South Korea Labor Deal; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea fails to reach wage deal, edging closer to bankruptcy filing; 26/04/2018 – GM FINANCIAL REPORTS MARCH QTR NET $369M; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – TOTAL AVAILABLE CREDIT TO AUTOMOTIVE SEGMENT UNDER FACILITY REMAINS UNCHANGED AT $14.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – A CITY MEDIA AB ACMED.ST – GETS ORDER VIA UNIT GM-GRUPPEN MOVING MESSAGE AB; 11/05/2018 – GM – UNDER VIABILITY PLAN, CO WILL ENGINEER, MANUFACTURE SMALL THREE-CYLINDER GASOLINE ENGINE IN KOREA FOR NEXT GENERATION GLOBAL VEHICLES; 24/04/2018 – DoE-Energy Effic: Headlights vs. Highlights: Season Four of Better Buildings SWAP Showcases General Motors and L’Oréal USA

More notable recent HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session – Benzinga" on August 27, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga" published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: "Niche Aerospace Manufacturer Heico Surpasses Earnings Estimates Again – Motley Fool" on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: "7 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" published on August 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "HEICO Corporation Reports Record Operating Income and Net Sales for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2019 and Record Net Income for the Nine Months; Full Fiscal Year 2019 Net Sales, Net Income and Cash Flow Growth Estimates Raised – Business Wire" with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $871.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Superconductor Corp by 294,044 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Relic Inc by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,000 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB).

South Texas Money Management Ltd, which manages about $2.17 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial Aver (DIA) by 19,061 shares to 4,256 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,520 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).