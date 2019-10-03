As General Motors Co (GM) Share Value Rose, Oldfield Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Holding by $475,000; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Upped Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Position by $13.56 Million as Market Value Rose

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in General Motors Co (GM) by 0.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 1.93 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.40M, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in General Motors Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $34.38. About 4.91M shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 30/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trump’s auto tariff plan threatens GM’s $7 bln South Korea rescue; 26/04/2018 – Ford is basically giving up on US car business, and GM is not far behind; 23/04/2018 – GM Korea avoids bankruptcy vote after new wage agreement; 09/05/2018 – GM Recognizes Autoliv for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Monsanto loses Indian legal battle over GM cotton patents; 17/04/2018 – Soyoung Kim: Exclusive: South Korea’s KDB, GM Korea may sign preliminary funding deal by April 27; 20/04/2018 – S.Korea will consider injecting funds into GM Korea for investment -Yonhap; 24/04/2018 – NFLX, TSLA, GM and 1 more: Social Capital is long all of Greenlight’s shorts, the afternoon just got interesting #sohn2018 – ! $NFLX $TSLA $GM $GLRE; 26/04/2018 – General Motors 1Q Total Worldwide Market Share 9%; 23/04/2018 – Bankruptcy vote by GM Korea board delayed

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 231.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp bought 255,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 366,533 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, up from 110,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 2.38M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 07/03/2018 – Mondelez Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 29/05/2018 – Realfiction: Realfiction receives order for 49 Dreamoc HD3 displays to be used by global snack company Mondelez; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%

