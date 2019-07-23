As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Stadion Money Management Lowered by $415,497 Its Holding; As Gsi Technology (GSIT) Share Price Declined, Roumell Asset Management Has Decreased Stake by $535,318

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.09 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.26. About 34,200 shares traded. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 1.94% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c; 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT)

Stadion Money Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 29.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadion Money Management Llc sold 8,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,802 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03 million, down from 27,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadion Money Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 2.21M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $638,354 activity. Shares for $556,875 were sold by Shu Lee-Lean.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 2 investors sold GSIT shares while 7 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 5.17% more from 5.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 18,379 shares. Earnest Lc invested in 2,200 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 132,717 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 9,441 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% or 783,602 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 18,513 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 998,489 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 77,465 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 5,887 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 225,568 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Ariel Invs Ltd invested 0.14% in GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT). Citigroup Inc owns 13,860 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Spark Invest, New York-based fund reported 21,600 shares.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) by 69,354 shares to 535,514 shares, valued at $3.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stadion Money Management Llc, which manages about $6.01 billion and $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM) by 1.30M shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $80.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 336,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 924,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (IPE).