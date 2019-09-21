As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Northside Capital Management Decreased Holding; Redwood Investments Has Upped Its Caredx (CDNA) Position by $2.87 Million as Share Value Rose

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 81,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 438,407 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, up from 356,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 842,357 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX SAYS ON APRIL 17 ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT AND GUARANTY – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 25/04/2018 – BioCardia Receives New Potency Assay Patent, Providing Further Protection to Autologous Cell Therapy Programs in Heart Failure and Refractory Angina; 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Loss/Shr 30c

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 5.43 million shares traded or 32.97% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41B and $254.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westwood Hldgs Group Inc invested in 0.68% or 1.20 million shares. Wade G W And reported 9,754 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Schnieders Cap Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 28,000 shares. Strs Ohio owns 290,052 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Davenport & has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Everence Cap Mngmt Inc, Indiana-based fund reported 23,954 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 266,045 shares. Nordea Inv invested 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moneta Investment Limited Com accumulated 16,289 shares. Rnc Capital Mngmt Limited Co, California-based fund reported 578,488 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 22 investors sold CDNA shares while 37 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 38.15 million shares or 7.81% more from 35.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gagnon Ltd holds 7.87% or 1.01 million shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 126,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Company accumulated 555,483 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset owns 0.21% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 86,500 shares. 1,740 were reported by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Granite Point Cap Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 61,160 shares. Fred Alger has 0.44% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 3.15M shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability reported 65,286 shares. Awm Inv owns 250,000 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Howe Rusling, New York-based fund reported 100 shares. Friess Assocs Lc has 0.58% invested in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) for 220,543 shares. New York-based Jennison Ltd has invested 0% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Renaissance Tech invested in 0.01% or 332,800 shares.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monolithic Pwr Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 51,986 shares to 63,443 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 9,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,756 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

