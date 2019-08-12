As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Pinnacle Financial Partners Lowered Stake; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Barometer Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $4.36 Million

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 14,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,864 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 37,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.92. About 2.58 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 50.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 37,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 110,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.09M, up from 73,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 12/04/2018 – PRODWARE SA ALPRO.PA – CHOSEN BY JERUSALEM FOR DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF ITS SERVICES ON MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft is bringing its digital assistant Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 19/04/2018 – PCL Construction and Microsoft are Building Smart; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,542 shares to 122,564 shares, valued at $23.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 18,589 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.51 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (FDN) by 9,100 shares to 31,300 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 2,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,525 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.