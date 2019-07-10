As General Mls (GIS) Valuation Rose, Holder Pinnacle Financial Partners Has Trimmed Holding by $737,919; Global Payments (GPN) Stake Held by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Global Payments Inc (GPN) by 31.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 1.31M shares as the company’s stock rose 20.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.51M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752.06 million, up from 4.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Global Payments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $164.78. About 1.63M shares traded or 21.68% up from the average. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 29.00% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.57% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 20/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS – AS PER REFINANCING AMENDMENT, INTEREST RATE OF TERM B-2 LOANS CONSTITUTING EUROCURRENCY LOANS IS A BASE RATE PLUS 1.75% – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adjusted Net Rev Plus Network Fees $3.9B-$3.975B; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 07/03/2018 TIMING: GLOBAL PAYMENTS SETS MARCH 8 LENDER CALL VIA BOFAML; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Rev $795M

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 38.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc sold 14,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,864 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, down from 37,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, which manages about $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 13,462 shares to 28,335 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 284,208 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hamlin Mngmt Lc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 580,496 shares. Plancorp Limited Liability invested in 0.19% or 9,622 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amer Century holds 1.94 million shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests reported 490,418 shares. Glenmede Com Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 813,883 shares. Moreover, Choate Invest Advsrs has 0.24% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 77,291 shares. 284,304 were accumulated by Frontier Management Company. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.01% or 10,250 shares. Bessemer Group holds 22,649 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 6,471 shares. Bancshares Of Hawaii accumulated 62,545 shares. Highlander Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 392 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 24,356 shares. Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Co holds 20,861 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Consumer Products Stocks That Could Shine Next Month – Schaeffers Research” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” published on March 21, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Plant-based protein bar, GoodBelly Probiotics among new products from General Mills – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 141 were accumulated by Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 250,370 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys, a New York-based fund reported 258,795 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 14,859 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 1,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Echo Street Cap Mgmt reported 438,859 shares. 109 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory Lp. Oak Ridge Investments Lc owns 33,896 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,299 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 0.05% stake. Boston Ptnrs holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 969,970 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.05% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Andra Ap owns 24,500 shares. 60,635 are held by Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Com.

Capital International Investors, which manages about $232.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.03M shares to 375,000 shares, valued at $47.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 390,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.06 million activity. Shares for $65,880 were sold by JACOBS WILLIAM I on Monday, January 14. SILBERSTEIN ALAN M sold 700 shares worth $86,037.

More notable recent Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Square Stock Is No Bargain Yet – Investorplace.com” on May 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hudson Bay Capital Managementâ€™s Return, AUM, and Holdings – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Global Payments (GPN), Total System Services (TSS) Preliminary Proxy Shows the Two Started Talking in January Amid Sector Consolidation Frenzy – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Global Payments to Acquire SICOM Systems, a Leading Provider of Enterprise Technology Solutions to Restaurants – Business Wire” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “20 Best And Worst S&P 500 Stocks Through The First Half Of 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.