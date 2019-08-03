As General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose, Security National Bank Of So Dak Upped Its Position; As Viasat (VSAT) Stock Declined, Mountain Lake Investment Management Trimmed Its Holding by $770,000

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Public Offering of About $6B Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Unsecured Notes; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.96 million, down from 345,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.78. About 386,292 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – VIASAT’S B1 CFR AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – CURRENT VIASAT / EUTELSAT JV, WHICH HAS BEEN IN OPERATION FOR MORE THAN A YEAR, WILL CONTINUE TO BE GOVERNED UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENTS; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.34; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $9.99 million activity. 25,000 shares were sold by Dirks Bruce Leroy, worth $1.84M. On Friday, February 8 the insider LAY B ALLEN sold $143,000. Shares for $6.14M were sold by BALDRIDGE RICHARD A on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 40,823 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Rhumbline Advisers has 177,512 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset accumulated 0.03% or 18,316 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 17,883 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,541 shares. Quantitative Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,500 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has 1.47% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 84,984 shares. Fmr Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Point72 Asset Management LP holds 0.02% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) or 48,547 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 567 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 31,496 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 58,052 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 731,172 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 38,602 shares.

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 64.91% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.57 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -600.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ViaSat (VSAT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Court gives Viasat, Telebras approval of service contract – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viasat’s Community Wi-Fi to Help Close Digital Gap in Brazil – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Viasat Stock Popped 13% Today – Nasdaq” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Viasat (VSAT) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 7.3% – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keystone Planning accumulated 120,670 shares. Keating Invest Counselors holds 76,349 shares. Moreover, Legg Mason Asset (Japan) has 0.66% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Whitnell And has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). First Republic Inv Management, California-based fund reported 68,088 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 5,484 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 191,125 were reported by Boston Family Office Llc. 6,480 were accumulated by Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership. Maine-based Schroder Inv Management Gru Inc has invested 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Old Second Bank Of Aurora has 1,844 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Goelzer Investment Mgmt owns 13,200 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru has 531,958 shares. Palisade Asset Limited Liability reported 77,653 shares. Bridges Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Ameriprise has 0.07% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.93M shares.