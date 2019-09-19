As General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose, Psagot Investment House LTD Lowered by $1.25 Million Its Position; Proxima Capital Management Has Lowered Its Ambac Finl Group (AMBC) Stake by $608,000; Stock Value Declined

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 55.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 24,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 19,330 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.02 million, down from 43,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 3.19M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ambac Finl Group Inc (AMBC) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 38,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35 million, down from 118,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ambac Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.98. About 95,289 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 30/05/2018 – Ambac: Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Didn’t Approve Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on June 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Rev $174.1M; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $110.2M; 15/05/2018 – TCI Fund Management Adds Monsanto, Exits Ambac Financial: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ambac Announces The Wisconsin Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Did Not Approve The Surplus Note Interest Payment Due on; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 205,000 shares to 685,000 shares, valued at $6.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ambac Assurance’s Segregated Account Rehabilitation Completed Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” on February 12, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ambac Announces Closing of Ballantyne Restructuring Following Irish and U.S. Court Approvals – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ambac to Release Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings on February 28, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Ambac to Participate in BTIG’s Financials Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ambac Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:AMBC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc by 10,000 shares to 29,800 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 16,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Itt Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Baxter Bros accumulated 6,042 shares. 6,295 are held by Appleton Prtn Ma. Harvest Capital Management Inc stated it has 6,775 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Com has invested 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated has 1.14 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 5,383 were reported by Montag A And. Dupont Cap has 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 10,250 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares holds 0.25% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 25,693 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 178,200 shares. First Midwest National Bank Trust Division reported 0.19% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Welch And Forbes Lc owns 94,999 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited accumulated 166,595 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Stifel Fincl accumulated 0.27% or 2.00 million shares. The Indiana-based Indiana Tru Investment has invested 0.17% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).