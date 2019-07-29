As General Mls (GIS) Stock Value Rose, Ing Groep Nv Has Cut Stake by $905,658; Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Position in Cerner (CERN) by $1.38 Million

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 24,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,679 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 89,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.67. About 1.14 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 20.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 17,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 70,254 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64M, down from 88,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 2.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 06/03/2018 GENERAL MILLS INC – EXPECTS NATURAL AND ORGANIC PORTFOLIO IN NORTH AMERICA TO REACH $1.5 BLN IN NET SALES BY 2020; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,167 shares to 88,273 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Tru has 0.37% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arrowstreet Partnership holds 3.18M shares. Wesbanco State Bank Inc accumulated 6,368 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A reported 86,985 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp invested in 78,943 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 23,923 shares. Kbc Nv invested in 0.01% or 29,996 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) owns 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 3,670 shares. Andra Ap holds 0.16% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) or 94,700 shares. Ironwood Counsel Limited Company holds 4,200 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Wilkins Invest Counsel owns 24,475 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holding Ltd reported 150 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Limited Co invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.40 million for 29.71 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $463.51 million for 17.44 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.