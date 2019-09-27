As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Holding; Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Salesforce Com (CRM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 21,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 215,326 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.67M, up from 193,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $148.26. About 5.74M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 28/03/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF: HOPE TO HAVE BLOCKCHAIN, CRYPTO SOLUTION; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE SIGNS PACT TO BUY MULESOFT

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd bought 11,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 29,320 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.54M, up from 17,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 1.85 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Gross Margin 32.3%; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – THIRD-QUARTER NET SALES FOR CONVENIENCE STORES & FOODSERVICE SEGMENT INCREASED 3 PERCENT TO $460 MLN; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Completed Acquisition of Blue Buffalo Pet Products for $40 a Shr in All-Cash Deal; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q EPS $1.62

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings.

Picton Mahoney Asset Management, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) by 7,830 shares to 115,400 shares, valued at $14.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 8,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,900 shares, and cut its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 5,539 shares to 44,294 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,693 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).