As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Intact Investment Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.19 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Tobam Has Boosted Stake by $4.66 Million as Valuation Rose

Tobam increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 24,130 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 220,726 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.67M, up from 196,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $219.08. About 2.81M shares traded or 56.84% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $582.3 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Selling Six Wind, Solar Projects to Canada Pension Plan; 19/04/2018 – FPL unveils largest enclosed electric substation across its system in downtown Miami, continuing collaborative partnership with; 22/05/2018 – NextEra Energy’s (NEE) NextEra Energy to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Two Natural Gas Facilities from Southern Company (Transcript); 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend

Intact Investment Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 61.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intact Investment Management Inc bought 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 61,600 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 38,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES; 09/05/2018 – General Mills Elects Maria Sastre to Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Tru owns 207,891 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Com owns 3,686 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Artemis Mgmt Llp has invested 0.64% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 143,484 are owned by Clark Capital Mngmt Gru Inc. Peoples Services reported 9,158 shares. The Georgia-based Homrich Berg has invested 0.07% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bainco Invsts accumulated 1.04% or 33,151 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 1,781 are held by Stonebridge Capital Ltd Com. Fjarde Ap reported 163,515 shares. Cullinan Assoc reported 0.44% stake. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 2.31 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust accumulated 8,895 shares. Natixis Lp has invested 0.1% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 9,140 are held by Beach Investment Management Ltd Llc.

Tobam, which manages about $5.57 billion and $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cboe Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 53,196 shares to 667,959 shares, valued at $63.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 47,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,008 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Corp In invested in 0.18% or 4,680 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 1.29 million shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 37,100 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Mariner Ltd invested in 0.15% or 201,387 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 46,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisors Limited Com invested in 27,766 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 558,033 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Nbt Financial Bank N A Ny stated it has 21,110 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Covington Capital stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 0.04% or 152,570 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Dt Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 73,784 shares.