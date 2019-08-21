As General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Boosted Its Position by $7.25 Million; Cohen Capital Management Holding in Visa (V) Raised by $3.95 Million

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.79 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 17,500 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Company holds 150,708 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 582,396 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.02 million shares stake. Moreover, Thomasville Financial Bank has 1.4% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bangor Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 7,748 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Invest Mngmt has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Harvest Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 6.92% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 104,460 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 129,001 shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Management Inc invested in 0.71% or 12,150 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.12% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 26,670 shares to 54,985 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allergan Plc by 9,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,883 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Counselors owns 144,971 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Crestwood Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 221,019 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,786 shares. Sand Hill Global Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.11% or 69,503 shares in its portfolio. Tcw Grp Inc has 3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.00M shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Oh invested in 1.15% or 11,707 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.3% or 18,834 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Invest Mgmt invested 0.51% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.45% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 9,350 shares. Northcoast Asset Limited Liability Company has 1,623 shares. 26,152 were reported by Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Com. Triple Frond Prtn Limited Liability invested in 10.96% or 607,300 shares. 2.91M are held by Prudential Public Limited. Founders Finance Securities Ltd invested in 1,387 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Systematic Fincl Lp holds 10,300 shares.

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02 million and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.