As General Mls (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Sabal Trust Co Has Upped Holding; Ems Capital LP Cut Its Stake in American Tower New (AMT) as Market Value Rose

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 51.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 2,914 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 5,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $232.59. About 2.31 million shares traded or 32.22% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Sabal Trust Co increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabal Trust Co bought 118,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 532,924 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.58M, up from 414,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabal Trust Co who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.39 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – QTRLY NET SALES FOR GENERAL MILLS’ NORTH AMERICA RETAIL SEGMENT TOTALED $2.52 BLN, UP 1 PERCENT FROM PRIOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Blue Buffalo Acquisition Remains on Track to Close in FY18 4th Quarter; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL

