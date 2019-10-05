As General Mls (GIS) Stock Price Rose, Salient Trust Company Lta Lowered Stake; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Lifted Its Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) Stake by $320,812; Stock Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 88.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 134,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 17,071 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $897,000, down from 151,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 4.23 million shares traded or 18.67% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONSTANT-CURRENCY TOTAL SEGMENT OPERATING PROFIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO DECLINE 5 TO 6 PERCENT IN FISCAL 2018; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – LAUNCHED REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF ABOUT $6 BLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AT VARIOUS MATURITIES

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (DIS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 2,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 61,299 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 58,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 02/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney conjures unmagical fixes for overcrowded parks; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Disney Says Reorganization Is Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECTS TO BE IN THE POSITION TO REQUEST SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR DISNEY TRANSACTION AND CREATION OF NEW FOX THIS SUMMER-LACHLAN MURDOCH; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold GIS shares while 349 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 398.53 million shares or 1.38% less from 404.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blume Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Silvercrest Asset Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.56 million shares. Glovista Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,594 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Monetary Group has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Chevy Chase Trust, a Maryland-based fund reported 539,506 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 55 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability holds 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 427,788 shares. Fort LP stated it has 23,643 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. 2,663 were reported by Transamerica Financial Advisors. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Co accumulated 277,105 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Smithfield Trust holds 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 9,204 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated holds 0.14% or 8,928 shares. Provise Management Gp Ltd Liability Co holds 121,297 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 700 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.03% or 97,386 shares.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $792.19 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,760 shares to 230,327 shares, valued at $30.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 21,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Stone Minerals L P.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $847.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc Com (NYSE:APD) by 3,318 shares to 6,532 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lauder Estee Cos Inc Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 5,935 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,699 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd Com (NYSE:SLB).

