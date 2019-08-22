As General Mls (GIS) Shares Rose, Wallace Capital Management Has Upped Holding; Davenport & Company Has Lifted Its Fnf (FNF) Stake by $4.75 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.84M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase

Davenport & Company Llc increased its stake in Fnf (FNF) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davenport & Company Llc bought 132,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 3.76 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.42M, up from 3.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davenport & Company Llc who had been investing in Fnf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $44.26. About 836,724 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series Selector Large Cap Value Adds Fidelity National; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager

Davenport & Company Llc, which manages about $7.13 billion and $8.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,926 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $167.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bam (NYSE:BAM) by 147,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.09M shares, and cut its stake in Lbrdk.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 49,551 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 667,993 shares. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 41,688 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability has 8,448 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Street invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Walleye Trading Ltd Co has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 2,667 shares. Cooke And Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 3.96M shares. Lionstone Capital Mngmt Limited Co reported 239,000 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 408,261 shares in its portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt And holds 7,250 shares. United Fire Grp Inc holds 22,201 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp reported 0.03% stake. Endurance Wealth holds 519 shares. Caprock Group Incorporated has 13,003 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 1.35 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Fidelity National Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:FNF) 15% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Announces NYDFS Disapproval of its Application to Acquire Stewart (STC) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fidelity National Financial declares $0.31 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should You Know About The Future Of General Mills, Inc.’s (NYSE:GIS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Co invested 0.98% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1,059 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 1.84M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Nuwave Invest Management Lc holds 133 shares. 26,840 are owned by Birmingham Management Inc Al. Personal Capital has invested 0.02% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cullen Frost Bankers holds 28,285 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc owns 4,664 shares. City stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Motco holds 0% or 846 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 253 shares. Mason Street Advsr Llc owns 0.09% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 85,134 shares. 26,051 were accumulated by South State Corp. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company accumulated 33,912 shares. Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 10,344 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cable One Inc by 2,033 shares to 65,166 shares, valued at $63.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (Usa) (FRFHF) by 730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,341 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.