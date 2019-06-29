As General Mls (GIS) Shares Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Upped Holding by $7.25 Million; Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Braskem S A (BAK) as Stock Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Braskem S A (BAK) by 99.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 47,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.94% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 383 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10,000, down from 47,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Braskem S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. It closed at $19.71 lastly. It is down 23.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BAK News: 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM 4Q NET INCOME R$386M, EST. R$592.0M (2 EST.); 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S BRASKEM SAYS ODEBRECHT DENIES RECEIVING PROPOSAL FROM LYONDELLBASELL TO ACQUIRE ITS CONTROL – FILING; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Braskem S.A. Outlook To Stable; Rtgs Affirmed; 23/03/2018 – Platts: Operational issues, blackout delay Braskem chlor-alkali restart; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht makes progress in bank talks as bond deadline nears; 10/05/2018 – BRASKEM: RESINS SALE CONFIRMS STRONGER ECONOMY IN BRAZIL; 09/04/2018 – BRASKEM, RPR IN GASOLINE BUY & SALE PACT; 29/03/2018 – BRASKEM SEES FY CAPEX ABOUT R$2.87B; 07/05/2018 – Braskem’s UTEC® Extends Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE) Innovation and Client Reach

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 6.30 million shares traded or 52.78% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $347,376 activity.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 2,153 shares to 65,532 shares, valued at $10.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 12,004 shares to 298,484 shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,322 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).