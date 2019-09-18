As General Mls (GIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Northside Capital Management Cut by $689,208 Its Position; Buckhead Capital Management Trimmed Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $462,840; Market Value Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 16,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 34,415 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $998,000, down from 50,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $279.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.99. About 61.78 million shares traded or 13.33% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May; 27/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH GROUP REPORTS MEAN UK GENDER PAY GAP FOR 2017 OF 28.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – Marietta Daily: Bank of America to lay off 103 at Kennesaw office; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Tandem Diabetes at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Wells Fargo loses steam in commercial lending as rivals pounce; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-BAML names Bernie Mensah as head of EMEA business – FT; 25/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA SAYS ALL DIRECTORS ELECTED IN ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 per barrel this year and $75 next year

Northside Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northside Capital Management Llc sold 13,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 15,216 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $799,000, down from 28,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northside Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 6.17M shares traded or 55.10% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE THAT TCJA WILL HAVE A 2 POINT FAVORABLE IMPACT ON FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “General Mills (GIS) Recalls Five-Pound Bags of Gold Medal Unbleached All Purpose Flour – StreetInsider.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street in the Red Ahead of Fed Decision – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Northside Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $254.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 7,493 shares to 16,108 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $332.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,087 shares to 51,730 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.03 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank Of America – This Stock Will Be An Alpha Beast Again – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: BAC, TWTR, NVDA, BB, MDB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

