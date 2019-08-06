As General Mls (GIS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Bell State Bank & Trust Cut by $365,160 Its Stake; As Cerner (CERN) Shares Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Holding by $349,752

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 17.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 6,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 40,874 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, up from 34,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $69.67. About 2.78 million shares traded or 13.27% up from the average. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Bell State Bank & Trust decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust sold 7,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 76,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 83,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.81. About 3.51 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Country Trust Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Moreover, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 14,575 shares. Maryland-based Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0.2% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Co reported 1.96M shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors has 0.01% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Financial has invested 0% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Global Thematic Prtn Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Utah Retirement System holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 58,500 shares. Profund Advsr Llc invested 0.07% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Northeast Fin Consultants Inc stated it has 10,400 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company reported 218,896 shares. Pennsylvania Communications holds 9,905 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 4,119 shares to 2,912 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,002 shares, and cut its stake in United Bankshares Inc West V (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $466.18M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.