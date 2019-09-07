As General Mls (GIS) Share Value Rose, Provise Management Group Has Boosted Stake by $691,560; Brightcove (BCOV) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.05 Million

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 13,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 113,336 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 99,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $54.96. About 3.33M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $11.82. About 122,983 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Co accumulated 0.08% or 29,531 shares. Stewart & Patten Com Lc has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bahl And Gaynor Inc owns 26,536 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 2.60M shares. Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc Ny holds 0.04% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 8,300 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt holds 0.02% or 6,205 shares. Finance Counselors holds 0.5% or 226,204 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company invested in 0.11% or 3,175 shares. First Foundation reported 4,506 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 5,000 shares. Amarillo Natl Bank reported 5,457 shares. Barry Invest Advisors Ltd Co holds 2.56% or 157,851 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mngmt Llp invested 0.55% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Excalibur Mgmt stated it has 19,628 shares or 0.96% of all its holdings. Adage Capital Prtnrs Gru Lc invested in 0.1% or 742,596 shares.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “General Mills: No Fundamental Rebound Anytime Soon – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $712.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,925 shares to 22,175 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 8,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,738 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MMM, BCOV, ZAYO – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brightcove +7% as it beats on top and bottom lines – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Brightcove (BCOV) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “cielo24 and Brightcove Partner to Increase Video Discovery, Engagement and Reach Through Integration – PR Web” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). State Common Retirement Fund reported 29,700 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 61,035 shares. 358,859 are held by Horrell Capital Management Inc. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 226,607 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 185,650 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Brandywine Com has 0.52% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 69,756 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). 36,802 were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. King Luther Capital Corporation, a Texas-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Co Llc, New York-based fund reported 29,834 shares. Frontier Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Renaissance Tech Ltd accumulated 2.17 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup owns 9,788 shares. State Street accumulated 0% or 649,544 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 300,100 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orion Engineered Carbons S A (NYSE:OEC) by 141,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 697,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR).