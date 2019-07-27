As General Mls (GIS) Share Value Rose, Bar Harbor Trust Services Has Upped Holding by $7.25 Million; Visa A (V) Valuation Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Has Raised by $21.06 Million Its Position

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Visa Inc A (V) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 135,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.91 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $609.81 million, up from 3.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Visa Inc A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 04/04/2018 – THREE NEW SETTLEMENTS WITH NATIONAL BANK, VISA, MA: LAWFIRM; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 17/04/2018 – CHINA TO GRANT VISA FREE ENTRY TO HAINAN FOR 59 COUNTRIES

Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 1282.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services bought 142,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93 million, up from 11,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.64. About 2.70 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – EQUITY OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON APRIL 2; 24/05/2018 – General Mills at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Hit by Higher Food, Shipping Costs — 3rd Update; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO IS RESPONDING TO RISING COST PRESSURE WITH ACTIONS THAT TO LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE PROFITABILITY IN SHORT AND MEDIUM TERM; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “Visa, PayPal May Bear a â€˜Heavy Burdenâ€™ With Facebook Crypto Plan – Bloomberg” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Bar Harbor Trust Services, which manages about $179.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,645 shares to 177,988 shares, valued at $9.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Plant-based protein bar, GoodBelly Probiotics among new products from General Mills – Minneapolis – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on July 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Kraft Heinz Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills’s (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 11, 2019.