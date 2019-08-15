As General Mls (GIS) Share Price Rose, Virtu Financial Increased Holding by $1.55 Million; As Williams Sonoma (WSM) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Southeast Asset Advisors Lowered Stake

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (WSM) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc sold 6,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 8,935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $503,000, down from 15,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $62.43. About 987,692 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5,495 BLN TO $5,655 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.18, REV VIEW $5.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 EPS $4.12-EPS $4.22; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 13/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber on working her way to the top and bringing others with her; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 358.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 30,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 38,799 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 8,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.58. About 2.11 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 24/04/2018 – News On Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc. (BUFF) Now Under GIS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $609.6M, EST. $675.4M; 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – PRICED ITS REGISTERED PUBLIC OFFERING OF $6.050 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN 8 TRANCHES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Fiera Capital Corporation has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Guggenheim Capital holds 16,068 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd has 1.71 million shares. Franklin Incorporated owns 27,846 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hs Management Ltd owns 2.77M shares for 5.26% of their portfolio. Vision Capital Mngmt Inc holds 19,598 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Leuthold Ltd Liability has invested 0.45% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 17,104 shares. Argent Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 885,056 shares. 1.19 million are owned by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. 2,104 were accumulated by Hanson And Doremus Investment. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 16,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 205 shares. Goelzer Invest holds 115,740 shares.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Morgan Stanley Turns Bearish On Williams-Sonoma, Expects Pressures To Intensity – Benzinga” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma +11% as profit view improves – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams-Sonoma Isn’t Done Yet – Seeking Alpha” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Retail Stocks Goldman Sachs Says Are Ready to Rip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 EPS, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24 million for 18.80 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.76B and $373.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Del (NYSE:JEC) by 9,395 shares to 26,110 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 accumulated 239,688 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Guggenheim Capital Limited Com has 0.24% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 574,056 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corporation Pa accumulated 398,094 shares or 1.75% of the stock. James Rech Inc accumulated 0% or 194 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.09% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Cadence Management Lc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Moreover, Proshare Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 95,065 shares. Bb&T has invested 0.1% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Tower Bridge Advsrs holds 31,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation reported 13,582 shares. Verity Asset Management Inc has 7,000 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Steinberg Asset holds 0.04% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 5,460 shares.